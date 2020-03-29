Today Sunday, March 29, 2020, is the finale of the first love reality TV show in Nigeria, Ultimate Love.

Ultimate Love has been airing on DSTV and GOtv since Sunday 9th February 2020.

Hosts, Dakore Egbuson-Akande and Oluwaseun were on hand to announce the first, second and third couples to be evicted from the house.

Chidi and Syliva [Instagram/UltimateLove}

The first couple to check out of the house was Chivia (Chidi and Sylvia).

Double Chris [Instagram/UltimateLoveNg]

This was followed by Double Chris and Bolar (Bolanle and Arnold).

Bolanle and Arnold [Instagram/UltimateLoveNg]

With the checking out of Bolar Double Chris and Chivia, the two couples left for the grand prize are Iykeresa and Roksie.

The Portmanteau

As customary, the couples get to leave the house with cash gifts and other prizes in their portmanteaus..

Chivia went home with 250,000 cash gift and other gifts including Jewries.

Foe Double Chris they went home with the sum of N400,000 cash while Bolar went home with N250,000.