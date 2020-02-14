It is barely one week into the latest reality TV show in Nigeria, Ultimate Love, and there appears to be a new twist to the game.

On Friday, February 14, 2020, four new Love Guests were introduced into the Love Pad. This came as a surprise as the four new Love Guests, two women and two men walked in quietly while the guys were busy.

The new Love Guests introduced into the house are Jerry, Uche, Syliva, and Presh Talker.

Jerry is not a new face on camera as he is an already established actor. However, the 36-year-old actor from Delta state hopes to find love in the pad before the end of the show. For Jerry expressing yourself in a relationship is very important.

Another new Love Guest that will be interesting to watch in the Love Pad is the 28-year-old Uche. The development economist believes love takes time to grow. So we guess this Love Guest will be taking his time to meet the ladies in the Pad.

Presh Talker is an MC and a content creator whose beauty will get a lot of attention in the house. We pray the guys don't have a change of heart towards the other ladies the moment they get to know the 27-year-old beauty.

Last but not the least of the newbies in the house is the 23-year-old student and entrepreneur, Sylvia. Sylvia’s principles are still strongly rooted in tradition. Let's see how the beautiful new guest gets to settle into an already interesting Pad.