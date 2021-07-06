RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Udoka Oyeka's 'Three Thieves' set for Netflix global release

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The streaming platform originally premiered the comedy exclusively to its African subscribers.

Three Thieves official poster [Instagram/trino_motion_pictures]

Trino Motion Pictures' 2019 comedy 'Three Thieves' is getting a global release on Netflix confirmed for July 7, 2020.

Recommended articles

The film production company's Executive Director, Uche Okocha confirmed the development in an exclusive chat with Pulse.

"Netflix has, in recent times, become an excellent platform for showcasing Nollywood movie," Okocha shared.

ALSO READ: Lala Akindoju says RMD went on a strict gym & diet routine for 'The Black Book' movie

Speaking on Netflix's move to license the movie for its international subscribers, the filmmaker said: "Naija comedy does not only thrive on slap-stick performances but slangs or yans like we like to call it and that's what the humour in Three Thieves is mainly about and I think that it did very well on Netflix in the African territory so they just had to extend our humour to the world."

www.instagram.com

Directed by Udoka Oyeka, the comedy starring Koye “K10” Kekere-Ekun, Shawn Faqua and Frank Donga, follows the story of friends turned amateur robbers. The movie premiered to critical acclaim in 2019.

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Play Network Studios unveils 7 forthcoming titles

Udoka Oyeka's 'Three Thieves' set for Netflix global release

'My girl gotta buy a ring and propose on both knees' - Wizkid

Yomi Fabiyi's controversial film has been removed from YouTube

Richard Mofe-Damijo releases stunning photos to mark 60th birthday

Delta state governor celebrates Richard Mofe-Damijo at 60

'Pay us what you owe' - clothing line slams BBNaija's Vee as they drag each other on IG

Actress Bimpe Oyebade says Yomi Fabiyi bullied her for refusing his sexual advances

5 things Ebuka Obi-Uchendu said about BBNaija in his Beat FM interview