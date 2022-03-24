Trino Motion Pictures has confirmed the debut of its acclaimed 2020 supernatural thriller 'Listen' on Amazon Prime Video.
Udoka Oyeka's short film 'Listen' premieres on Amazon Prime Video
The short film was released in November 2020.
Recommended articles
The production company recently made the announcement on Instagram, sharing that the film is available to purchase on the streamer.
Starring Imoh Eboh, Oluwakemi Ikusedun and Charles Etubiebi, the Udoka Oyeka directed short film tale of Chisom ( Eboh), a telepathic high school student whose paranormal ability comes in handy when she rescues her classmate from sexual harassment at the hands of their teacher.
The Sammy Egbemawei scripted thriller first premiered to impressive reviews on YouTube in 2020 with plans underway for it to be made into a feature film.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng