Udoka Oyeka's supernatural thriller short film 'Listen' is currently being developed into a series titled 'Chisom: Legend of the Shrine Keeper'.
Udoka Oyeka's 'Listen' short film to be developed into a series
The series titled 'Chisom: Legend of the Shrine Keeper' will follow a young girl's dilemma when she discovers she is next in line to protect an ancient shrine.
An insider recently confirmed to Pulse that the forthcoming series, still in its story development stage, is expected to be a fantasy genre based on the story of a young girl who must decide her path after she discovers she is next in line to protect an ancient shrine in her village.
Released in November 2020, the short film starring Imoh Eboh, Oluwakemi Ikusedun and Charles Etubiebi, follows Chisom (Imoh), a telepathic high school student whose paranormal ability comes in handy when she rescues her classmate from sexual harassment at the hands of their teacher.
During its virtual premiere, director Udoka Oyeka hinted on 'Listen' being considered for feature film production.
