In February 2020, Nollywood actress, Uche Jombo shared the some BTS photos from her upcoming series, Dr Love'.

Months after the first announcement, the filmmaker has released the first teaser for her now anticipated TV series directorial debut.

Written by Joy Isi Bewaji, ' Dr Love' follows the adventures of a psychologist who helps couples mend their relationships. It stars Jombo, Kiki Omeili, Kalu Ikeagwu, Bobby Obodo, Nkechi Blessing among others.

Watch the teaser: