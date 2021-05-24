Uche Jombo blasts people who brag about not watching Nollywood films

Jombo positioned herself for Twitter criticism on May 21, with a tweet about how she could never understand why a class of people feel it is a bragging right to dislike Nollywood.

"I never understand the people that go out of their way to say 'I don't watch Nollywood films' to Nollywood peeps. Oga… No one asked! You can actually keep this bragging right to yourself," the actress wrote on Twitter.

Amid the Nollywood criticism ranging from poor production quality to below par storytelling, the actress explained in another tweet that the initial tweet was inspired by an acquaintance who immediately registered her disdain for the industry.

"A friend introduced me 2 someone & her first line is "I don't watch Nollywood films" to this is Uche Jombo.. Again no one asked and YES she can keep that 2 herself," Jombo added.