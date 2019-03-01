The fifth film in the Tyler Perry's Madea series will be released today after the official trailer was released by LionsGate.

The movie sees Madea, a character played by Tyler Perry, organising a funeral after the death of a member of her family.

In the trailer released on Wednesday, January 29, 2018, a few new characters were added to the Madea family.

Tyler Perry, who already played the role of Madea, Joe, Brian, will be playing the role of Heathrow in the new movie.

Mabel "Madea" Simmons is a character created and portrayed by Tyler Perry. She is a tough, elderly black woman. Vindictive in nature, Madea gets even in a bad way.