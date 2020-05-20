On Wednesday, May 20, 2020, MultiChoice Nigeria, organisers of Nigeria's most popular reality TV show confirmed plans to kick start auditions for the show's 5th season.

The news, however, came as a surprise to many, and as such, fans and critics of the reality show took to Twitter to express their opinions.

As usual, a lot of people couldn't hide their joy over the decision of the organisers to bring to the screens of millions of Nigeria's favourite reality show. According to them, this is one distraction that is needed at a time the world is busy fighting a pandemic.

For others, they couldn't wait to audition for the reality show to become the next big star. Others couldn't but make fun of the whole auditioning process.

Here are some of the reactions on Twitter since the news of the new season was announced