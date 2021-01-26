Funke Akindele-Bello is currently top trending on Twitter NG with film lovers and fans congratulating the star actress on her latest feat.

The actress's co-directorial release, 'Omo Ghetto (The Saga)' recently broke a four-year record as it emerged the highest grossing Nollywood film of the decade, knocking off Kemi Adetiba's 'The Wedding Party'.

News of the 2020 movie's record breaking feat broke on Tuesday, January 26 following a CEAN report that revealed it grossed N468,036,300. Reactions have since trailed the report.

Check out some reactions: