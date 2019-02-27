Tunde Kelani turned 71 on Tuesday, February 26, 2019, while working at a cinematography workshop far away in Zambia.

The veteran filmmaker and cinematographer joined a selected few professionals engaged by Multichoice Talent Factory to train young African budding filmmakers in Lusaka, Zambia.

Kelani, who is behind the Mainframe film and media institute, has joined forces with accomplished African filmmakers that include Femi Odugbemi and Vikram Joglekar from Dolby Institute to train budding filmmakers, scriptwriters, and cinematographers.

The London Film School graduate has filmed impeccable African movies that include ‘Saworo Ide,’ ‘Maami,’ ‘Arugba,’ ‘Dazzling Mirage,’ 'Narrow Path,' 'Campus Queen,' 'Yellow Card,' and ‘Ti Oluwa Nile.’