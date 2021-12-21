Trino Motion Pictures unveil first-look at 'The One for Sarah'

Directed by Lyndsey Esejuku, the romantic drama shot in 2019, explores an emotional tale of trauma, love and healing.

Pulse Nigeria

In the lead role as the titular character is Beverly Naya and in supporting roles are Uzor Arukwe, Bucci Franklin, Daniel Etim Effiong, Bimbo Ademoye, Adunni Ade and Broda Shaggi.

Pulse Nigeria

Speaking on the upcoming rom-com, Efejuku shared: " 'The One for Sarah' is about letting go of your fears and taking a chance on life and love.

Pulse Nigeria

"The story shows romance and love, however, I believe the underlying theme goes further to encourage everyone who's survived any form of emotional abuse to keep going.”

Principal photography for the feature film wrapped up in October 2019 with expectations high for a 2021 release. However, the production company recently announced that it will now make a 2022 debut.

Pulse Nigeria

'The One for Sarah' is produced by Ronke Ogunmakin and written by Egbemawei Dimiye with Kemi Lala Akindoju serving as casting director.