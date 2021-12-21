RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Trino Motion Pictures unveil first-look at 'The One for Sarah'

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The Lyndsey Esejuku directed romantic drama is set to premiere in 2022.

First-look at 'The One for Sarah' [Trino Motion Pictures]
First-look at 'The One for Sarah' [Trino Motion Pictures]

Trino Motion Pictures ('Sylvia', 'Three Thieves') have unveiled first-look images of 'The One for Sarah', its anticipated fourth feature film.

Recommended articles

Directed by Lyndsey Esejuku, the romantic drama shot in 2019, explores an emotional tale of trauma, love and healing.

First-look at 'The One for Sarah' [Trino Motion Pictures]
First-look at 'The One for Sarah' [Trino Motion Pictures] Pulse Nigeria

In the lead role as the titular character is Beverly Naya and in supporting roles are Uzor Arukwe, Bucci Franklin, Daniel Etim Effiong, Bimbo Ademoye, Adunni Ade and Broda Shaggi.

First-look at 'The One for Sarah' [Trino Motion Pictures]
First-look at 'The One for Sarah' [Trino Motion Pictures] Pulse Nigeria

Speaking on the upcoming rom-com, Efejuku shared: " 'The One for Sarah' is about letting go of your fears and taking a chance on life and love.

First-look at 'The One for Sarah' [Trino Motion Pictures]
First-look at 'The One for Sarah' [Trino Motion Pictures] Pulse Nigeria

"The story shows romance and love, however, I believe the underlying theme goes further to encourage everyone who's survived any form of emotional abuse to keep going.”

Principal photography for the feature film wrapped up in October 2019 with expectations high for a 2021 release. However, the production company recently announced that it will now make a 2022 debut.

First-look at 'The One for Sarah' [Trino Motion Pictures]
First-look at 'The One for Sarah' [Trino Motion Pictures] Pulse Nigeria

'The One for Sarah' is produced by Ronke Ogunmakin and written by Egbemawei Dimiye with Kemi Lala Akindoju serving as casting director.

The forthcoming feature is set to premiere following the successful debut of the studio's comedy 'The Razz Guy' which starred comedian Lasisi Elenu in his debut lead role.

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Marvel's 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' premieres in Nigeria to rousing reviews

Marvel's 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' premieres in Nigeria to rousing reviews

Trino Motion Pictures unveil first-look at 'The One for Sarah'

Trino Motion Pictures unveil first-look at 'The One for Sarah'

Boomplay and Merlin extend licensing agreement to cover 47 countries across Africa

Boomplay and Merlin extend licensing agreement to cover 47 countries across Africa

Poco Lee stole my song, $2400 Wizkid sprayed me - Zazoo crooner

Poco Lee stole my song, $2400 Wizkid sprayed me - Zazoo crooner

Wizkid buys brand new Toyota Land Cruiser SUV for manager

Wizkid buys brand new Toyota Land Cruiser SUV for manager

Comedian Maraji is pregnant

Comedian Maraji is pregnant

Watch Efa Iwara, Omowunmi Dada in RedTV's 'Unintentional' trailer

Watch Efa Iwara, Omowunmi Dada in RedTV's 'Unintentional' trailer

Inkblot production celebrates 10th anniversary with 'Superstar' premiere

Inkblot production celebrates 10th anniversary with 'Superstar' premiere

Linda Osifo says she was once turned down by producers for her accent

Linda Osifo says she was once turned down by producers for her accent

Trending

Filmmaker Onyeka Nwelue set to produce Wole Soyinka's Biafra documentary

Onyeka Nwelue and Wole Soyinka [Vanguard News]

‘The Power of the Dog’ ending and bible reference EXPLAINED!

The power of the Dog

Mo Abudu is collaborating with 50 Cent, Starz on a new African drama

50 Cent and Mo Abudu [Twitter]

After Box Office success, ‘Encanto’ will make its streaming debut on Disney+

Encanto