Trino Motion Pictures ('Sylvia', 'Three Thieves') have unveiled first-look images of 'The One for Sarah', its anticipated fourth feature film.
Trino Motion Pictures unveil first-look at 'The One for Sarah'
The Lyndsey Esejuku directed romantic drama is set to premiere in 2022.
Directed by Lyndsey Esejuku, the romantic drama shot in 2019, explores an emotional tale of trauma, love and healing.
In the lead role as the titular character is Beverly Naya and in supporting roles are Uzor Arukwe, Bucci Franklin, Daniel Etim Effiong, Bimbo Ademoye, Adunni Ade and Broda Shaggi.
Speaking on the upcoming rom-com, Efejuku shared: " 'The One for Sarah' is about letting go of your fears and taking a chance on life and love.
"The story shows romance and love, however, I believe the underlying theme goes further to encourage everyone who's survived any form of emotional abuse to keep going.”
Principal photography for the feature film wrapped up in October 2019 with expectations high for a 2021 release. However, the production company recently announced that it will now make a 2022 debut.
'The One for Sarah' is produced by Ronke Ogunmakin and written by Egbemawei Dimiye with Kemi Lala Akindoju serving as casting director.
The forthcoming feature is set to premiere following the successful debut of the studio's comedy 'The Razz Guy' which starred comedian Lasisi Elenu in his debut lead role.
