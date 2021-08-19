'The Weekend' will reportedly be based on a fictional French-speaking African country called Bomaize with its dialogue in English and French. The star-studded thriller will feature international stars from African countries including Cameroon and Ghana.

Returning for a second run with Trino is director Tolulope Ajayi. The seasoned filmmaker last worked with the production company in 2015 for acclaimed short film 'The Encounter'

"While Trino motion pictures has in the past years made critically acclaimed comedies, we want to ensure that we explore diverse genres which is what 'The Weekend' is. The thriller will be our most ambitious project yet," says Uche Okocha, Trino Motion Pictures' executive director.

Principal photography helmed by award-winning cinematographer Kagho Idhebor, has been confirmed for October 2021.