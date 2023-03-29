Official trailer for 'Gangs of Lagos' sets the stage for a gritty tale of survival
The highly anticipated thriller is Prime Video's first African Original project.
Set in Isale Eko, Lagos, the trailer sets the stage for a gritty tale of survival involving three childhood friends (Obalola, Gift, and Ify) as they navigate their destiny in a bustling city.
Led by Tobi Bakre, the action-packed film features Adesua Etomi-Wellington, Chike, Bimbo Ademoye, Olarotimi Fakunle, Chioma Chukwuka, Iyabo Ojo, Zlatan, Debo “Mr Maraconi” Adedayo, Yhemolee, Pasuma, Toyin Abraham, Tayo Faniran, Damilola Ogunsi, and Funke Williams.
Directed and produced by Osiberu, the long-awaited movie stands out as the first African Original on Prime Video.
'Gangs of Lagos' debuts exclusively on the streaming platform on April 7, 2023.
Watch the exciting trailer below:
