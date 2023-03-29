ADVERTISEMENT
Official trailer for 'Gangs of Lagos' sets the stage for a gritty tale of survival

Inemesit Udodiong

The highly anticipated thriller is Prime Video's first African Original project.

Gangs of Lagos' is headed to Prime Video
Gangs of Lagos' is headed to Prime Video [Twitter.com/WKM_Up]

Set in Isale Eko, Lagos, the trailer sets the stage for a gritty tale of survival involving three childhood friends (Obalola, Gift, and Ify) as they navigate their destiny in a bustling city.

'Gangs of Lagos' is headed to Prime Video [Instagram/Primevideonaija]
'Gangs of Lagos' is headed to Prime Video

Led by Tobi Bakre, the action-packed film features Adesua Etomi-Wellington, Chike, Bimbo Ademoye, Olarotimi Fakunle, Chioma Chukwuka, Iyabo Ojo, Zlatan, Debo “Mr Maraconi” Adedayo, Yhemolee, Pasuma, Toyin Abraham, Tayo Faniran, Damilola Ogunsi, and Funke Williams.

Directed and produced by Osiberu, the long-awaited movie stands out as the first African Original on Prime Video.

'Gangs of Lagos' debuts exclusively on the streaming platform on April 7, 2023.

Watch the exciting trailer below:

Inemesit Udodiong

