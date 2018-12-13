Toyin Abraham, Kehinde Bankole join the set of 'Abeke'

news

Toyin Abraham and Kehinde Bankole have been spotted on the set of a new movie, 'Abeke,' in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

Pulse reliably gathered that the actresses were spotted together on December 6, 2018, a day after filming commenced for the production.

Directed by Raji Rotimi and produced by Samuel Oniyitan, 'Abeke' features Kehinde Bankole, who plays the lead role of Abeke, Toyin Abraham as Sisi Mojoyin and Samuel Oniyitan as Faleye.

Other members of cast include Yinka Quadri, Peter Fatomilola, Wole Ojo, Saliu Gbolagade and Olu Olowogemo Harejan.

Set in the 80s, 'Abeke' tells the story of a young lady, who went through many challenges, trials and tribulations in search of the man of her dreams.

Kehinde Bankole will also be playing the lead role of 'Queen Moremi' in Bolanle Alaba Peters' stage play, 'Queen Moremi the musical.'