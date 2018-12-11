Toyin Abraham, Joke Silva to feature in '2 weeks in Lagos'

Pulse.ng logo
Toyin Abraham and Joke Silva have been secured to feature in Kathryn Fasegha's second feature film, '2 Weeks in Lagos.'

Kathryn Fasegha is back in town and currently working with Joke Silva and Toyin Abraham for her second feature film, '2 weeks in Lagos.'

The Canadian based filmmaker returned to the country to feature the Nollywood stars on the set of the movie.

Also spotted on the set of the movie are Mawuli Gavor, Beverly Naya, Okey Uzoeshi, Ngozi Nwosu, Jide Kosoko, Odunlade Adekola, Shaffy Bello, and Fathia Williams.

Fasegha's last effort was the production of Treacherous Hearts, which got positive reviews from critics in Nigeria and Canada, where she had worked on different television programmes.

The film featured Chengis Javeri, Kalyn Gilbert, Ijeoma Chuku, Uwabueze Otuka, Dawn Harvey, Queen Eghujvobo, and Olawunmi Adeniyi.

On Tuesday, December 11, 2018, Kathryn announced the launch of the new movie at a press briefing on Banana Island, Lagos, Nigeria.

