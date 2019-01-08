Toyin made the announcement on Monday, January 7, 2019, 10 years after the release of Alakada 1.

With the sequel coming in 2013 and the last of the series in 2017, the actress and producer revealed that a sitcom from the movie would soon commence.

The ‘Alakada’ star also revealed that the sitcom was written by Olukayode Aderibigbe and Adekunle Salawu.

The 'Alakada' story follows Yetunde Animashaun (Toyin Abraham), a young girl who is from a poor family background and as a result of her inferiority complex, engages in the act of making up stories and lying about her financial and social status in order to fit in with the crowd.