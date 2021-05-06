RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Toyin Abraham hints at new reality show set to feature family

The actress recently shared a Twitter poll for the forthcoming reality show.

Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham [Instagram/ToyinAbraham]

Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham has announced plans to produce a reality television show set to document her life and family.

Abraham recently shared a tweet asking for fans' thoughts on the best medium to watch the reality show. "Hey fam! I've been thinking about starting a reality TV show with my family. So if you could choose, what channel would you prefer to watch it on," the actress tweeted.

The star actress has enjoyed box-office success in recent times with productions like 'Fate of Alakada' which reportedly grossed over 100 million amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

