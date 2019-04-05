Abraham and Akpotha had earlier teamed up for 2018 blockbuster, ‘The Ghost and the Tout’.

Both actresses are leading a list of Nigerian movie stars for ‘Street Kid,’ a new movie directed by Tony Dudu and produced by Wale Muraina.

‘Street Kid’ also features Kalu Ikeagwu, Jibola Dabo, Racheal Oniga, Patrick Doyle, and Femi Durojaye amongst others.

Speaking on the movie, Muraina says ‘Street Kid’ is scheduled for cinema release on May 24, 2019.

‘Street Kid’ chronicles the story of a street kid who was forced to drop out of school to sell on the street and how he helped the rich kid to win a national spelling competition in our Nigerian Indigenous languages.