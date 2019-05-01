Niyi Akinmolayan’s production company, Anthill Studio, concluded its sophomore feature film featuring Toyin Abraham and Timini Egbuson.

Directed by Akay Mason and co-produced by Victoria Akujobi and Niyi Akinmolayan, the movie also features Shaffy Bello, Yemi Solade, Emem Ufot, Blessing Obasi, Broda Shaggi, Sambassa Nzeribe, and Ijeoma Aniebo.

‘Elevator Baby’ tells the story of Dare (Timini Egbuson), a privileged young man with a fiery temper, who got stuck in a faulty elevator with a semi-literate pregnant woman in labour (Toyin Abraham). Dare is left with no choice but to try and save both mother and child. This experience brings him face to face with his inner demons.

This is the first production where Niyi Akinmolayan will be working with Toyin Abraham and Timini Egbuson. He had worked with Timini’s sister, Dakore Akande on the set of EbonyLife Films’ ‘Chief Daddy.’