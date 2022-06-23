RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Tosin Igho unveils feature film based on 2008 short film ‘The Suspicious Guy’

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

Tosin Igho (Seven, Nneka The Pretty Serpent) has unveiled his latest project, a feature film titled ‘Suspicion’.

The feature film will be based on his 2008 acclaimed short film ‘The Suspicious Guy’ and will, according to Igho, follow the origin story of its lead character.

Igho announced ‘Suspicion’ in an video clip unveiling its cast and crew. The filmmaker expressed high hopes for the new project which has been in development since his IGH FILMS and Musaki Productions debuted a trailer in 2012.

This is a Tosin Igho film through and through. You are going to see how I want to tell stories, the way I like to tell stories and I’m just happy that this world, now allows me to be able to do this now,” Igho shared.

The clip also features filmmakers Femi Odugbemi and Kingsley Ogoro, actors Omowunmi Dada, Stan Nze, Kalu Ikeagwu and Uzor Arukwe. The veterans filmmakers will expectedly join the project as producing partners. Igho confirmed that he will direct, produce and executive produce the film.

It’s delicious writing,” Arukwe shared reacting to the script for the film.

While a production timeline is still under wraps, the Instagram post announced the commencement of preproduction

Shot in 2012, the 18-minute action-drama produced by Lekan Johnson starred Gary Dadzie, El Prince and Niyola. The plot revolved around a Nigerian private investigator who encounters a series of mysterious events after ending a fling with a former acquaintance.

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu is a Nigerian film enthusiast, critic and journalist with an avid interest in Nollywood and African cinema.

