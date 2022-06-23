Tosin Igho unveils feature film based on 2008 short film ‘The Suspicious Guy’

Igho announced ‘Suspicion’ in an video clip unveiling its cast and crew. The filmmaker expressed high hopes for the new project which has been in development since his IGH FILMS and Musaki Productions debuted a trailer in 2012.

“This is a Tosin Igho film through and through. You are going to see how I want to tell stories, the way I like to tell stories and I’m just happy that this world, now allows me to be able to do this now,” Igho shared.

The clip also features filmmakers Femi Odugbemi and Kingsley Ogoro, actors Omowunmi Dada, Stan Nze, Kalu Ikeagwu and Uzor Arukwe. The veterans filmmakers will expectedly join the project as producing partners. Igho confirmed that he will direct, produce and executive produce the film.

”It’s delicious writing,” Arukwe shared reacting to the script for the film.

While a production timeline is still under wraps, the Instagram post announced the commencement of preproduction

Watch the clip: