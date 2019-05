Tope Tedela for the first time is getting his hands behind the scenes as he produces his first movie, Killing Jade.

The movie which has an array of stars including Toni Tones, Nkem Marchie, Gregory Ojefua, and Paul Utomi is co-produced by Kayode Kasum.

In 'Killing Jade', a loving husband is trying to secure a contract with the government when his bipolar wife starts to suspect him of having an affair with his childhood friend turned business partner.