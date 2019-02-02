On Saturday, February 2, 2019, Vanguard and Guardian Nigeria both confirm that the screening will hold on Wednesday, February 20, 2019. Banky W is one of the cast in the movie written by Editi Effiong.

The actor plays the character of Bassey, a rich kid who learns to be reformed during his youth service in Bauchi, one of the locations featured in the film which premiered on Sunday, December 16, 2018.

It is exciting to be shown to an international audience according to movie writer Effiong when he noted on social media.

"We are very excited, this is a huge step for us and what better way to screen a movie that promotes culture and black excellence than the month that celebrates black history. We are happy and confident everyone who sees this movie will enjoy it as much as we did.

"This is such an amazing moment for us, we are elated to know that many other people will be a part of the culture we are trying to showcase to the world through ‘Up North’.

"We cannot wait for everyone who sees this movie to enjoy the magic and experience its greatness. We also cannot wait to get feedback."

"Up North" is rich in its display of indigenous values as well as opening up a discussion of female empowerment. Particularly noticeable is its exhibition of the beautiful environment in the north.