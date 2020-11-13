So, if you are thinking of what to watch on GOtv, here are top picks for you and your loved ones to make the most out of your weekend.

Here’s a roundup of top programmes for you to add to your watch list

The action thriller Extraction on M-Net Movies 4 this week is about a government analyst (Kellan Lutz) who launches his own rescue mission when terrorists kidnap his father (Bruce Willis), a retired CIA operative. Catch this on Friday 13 November at 9:00pm on GOtv Max, Channel 3.

Extraction

Sunday night movie pick is the action, fantasy movie 47 Ronin. This story follows the ancient Japan story of Lord Asano who is punished for injuring Lord Kira and asked to commit suicide. When Kai and the other samurai realise that their master was not at fault, they set out to seek vengeance against Lord Kira. Don’t miss the electrifying performance of Keanu Reeves in this movie on Sunday 15, November at 7pm on TNT (GOtv Jolli channel 16).

47 Ronin

It’s E! People’s Choice Awards 2020! Catch all the Red-Carpet moments and Glitz of the biggest night in Pop Culture. Tune in to E! Entertainment on GOtv channel 26 at 3am on Monday 16 October.

People's Choice Awards 2020

If you are in search of exciting local entertainment, don’t miss Agbelebu Jade on AM Yoruba. It tells the story of beautiful Jade, who manages to find happiness after bearing so much despair and resentments. Catch the emotional and captivating movie on Saturday, at 7:00pm on GOtv channel 5.

Agbelebu Jade

On Saturday 14 November, Spain will be visiting the Netherlands for a clash against Switzerland. Both teams are currently in the fight to avoid relegation to League B. Jolli Subscribers will enjoy live coverage of the match at 8:4pm on SS GOtv Football (Channel 31).

Saturday Sports

SuperSport lovers will also continue to enjoy live viewing of the Nations league match on Sunday 15 November, as Denmark clashes with Iceland. Catch live actions at 8:45pm on SS GOtv Football (Channel 31)

Sunday Sports

Are you in search for the best angling adventures? Watch out for the exciting Season 8 of Traffic Cops airing Fridays at 8:00pm on Discovery Family (channel 50). Tune in to get more insight into how the British traffic police keep order on some of the UK’s busiest roads.

Traffic Cops

Animal lovers can enjoy the electrifying programme, Wolves and Warriors, which centers around the Wolf Sanctuary. Watch as husband & wife team, Matt Simmons and Dr. Lorin Lindner, run Lockwood Animal Rescue Center (LARC), a sanctuary that rescues wolves and wolf-dog hybrids whose lives are threatened by poachers, illegal breeders and other perils. Catch on weekends at 11am on Real Time (GOtv Jolli Channel 12).

Wolves and Warriors

Auto Renewal

