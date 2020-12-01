So, if you are in search of shows to keep you entertained? Here is a selection of classic comedy, action and horror movies to watch this first weekend on GOtv.

Starting off is Music and Lyrics, a movie about a washed-out singer who is given a second chance to make a chart-topping hit for an aspiring teen sensation. Catch the thrilling comedy movie with Brad Garrett and Drew Barrymore on Thursday 3 at 7pm on M-Net Movies 4 (GOtv channel 3).

Music and Lyrics

A US air marshal receives threatening messages demanding that his airline transfer 150 million dollars to an offshore account, in the absence of which a passenger on the flight will be killed every 20 minutes. Watch Liam Neeson and Julianne Moore in this action-packed movie, Non-Stop which will air on Friday 4 at 7pm on Mnet Movie 4 (channel 3).

Non-Stop

TNT fans are also in for a treat with the dynamic duo of Cube and Hart in the comedy and action movie, Ride Along. For the past two years, a high school security guard Ben (Kevin Hart) has been trying to prove himself to detective James (Ice Cube) that he's more than just a video game junkie who's unworthy of his sister. Tune in to TNT (GOtv channel 16) at 9pm on Friday to watch the exciting duo.

Ride Along

Other exciting movies for customers to look forward to this weekend include;

A thousand words, a hilarious comedy drama about a dishonest agent who is afflicted by a curse that would kill him if he speaks over 1000 words. When his attempts to keep quiet wreak havoc on his life, he tries to find a way to break the curse. A thousand words will air on Saturday at 7 pm on M-net Movies 4.

A thousand words

Horror/Comedy film Deadtectives, will also air on Saturday at 7pm on TNT (channel 16). This Pulse raising hilarious comedy tells the story of a team of hapless reality TV ghost hunters, who experiences true paranormal activity for the first time while filming a make-or-break episode in the most haunted mansion in Mexico.

Deadtectives

