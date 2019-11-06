Etteh Assam widely known as Chef Etteh leads the panel of chefs expected to give a professional edge to the choice of contestants and eventual winner of ‘Street Foodz Naija’.

Chef Etteh, top street food and grill chefs with over 18 years of experience, is joined by Adetomi ‘Imoteda’ Aladeokomo popularly known as Chef Imoteda is a Nigerian Chef and co-owner of Eko Street Eat, and Nutritionist cum Weight loss Expert, Adedamola “AskDamz” Ladejobi.

The new docu-series intends to showcase the best of Nigeria’s street food delicacies and award the winner one million Naira cash prize.

Nutritionist cum Weight loss expert, Adedamola “AskDamz” Ladejobi is billed to join the panel of judges on new docu-series, 'Streetz Food' [Instagram/FoodBayTV]

Speaking on the show, Chef Imoteda noted that it’s an opportunity to showcase Nigeria’s street cuisine to the world. “Gelato, Shawarma, which has become so popular in Nigeria are street foods that were made prominent. This show will promote our indigenous street foods and encourage vendors to put a globally accepted feel to the outlook of their foods made on the street,” Chef Etteh said.

The docu-series is produced by FoodBayTV, an arm of Olufemi Ogundoro’s Maxima Media Group.

In a chat with Pulse, Ogundoro revealed the process for the reality TV show saying all entries are professionally handled by the judges.

“Our Judges have taken time to go through every entry, the contestants were chosen purely on merit and based on the potential to give our local street foods culinary recognition in the ‘glocal’ Food Space. We are truly excited to embark on this journey with Devon Kings, and I believe it’s also important to note that it’s the first of its kind in Africa. This is all in a bid to ensure that we change the food narrative in Nigeria and put the African food on the world food map,” Ogundoro said.

Olufemi Ogundoro speaking on the creation of new docu-series, Streetz Food. [Instagram/FoodBayTV]

A total of 13 candidates were shortlisted from the call for the entry process. The 13 shortlisted contestants as the show progresses will share their food stories, their journey, and the uniqueness of their business. The audience is to vote for the best story over the next 13 weeks, from which 7 contestants would then be chosen. These 7 will then face a series of trials known as “street credibility tests”. The contestants will then move on to the semi-finals and the grand finale. The finale will hold at the Street Food Festival, the first of its kind in Nigeria.

The maiden season will involve productions across four states: Lagos, Port Harcourt, Calabar, and Abuja. The docu-series will be aired over 13 weeks on 6 major terrestrial TV platforms across Nigeria. The winner will emerge at the Street Food Fest.