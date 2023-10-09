NEFT Vodka unveils top 3 finalists for NEFT Emerging Film Talent International Short Film competition

These talented individuals emerged following a rigorous evaluation of numerous submissions from aspiring filmmakers across Nigeria.

Their creative journey promises to be exciting as they compete for the coveted title and recognition in the film industry.

Unveiling the finalists

The three finalists are:

Temidayo Johnson

A filmmaker and photographer based in the vibrant city of Lagos, Temidayo is driven by a passion for creating conceptual works that are both meaningful and thought-inspiring. His career goal is to direct films that tell impactful African stories to a worldwide audience.

Cheyi Okoaye

A multi-talented artist, Cheyi is a writer, director, and actor who has been actively involved in filmmaking since 2019. He specialises in transforming short stories into compelling short films, with a particular focus on the horror, thriller, and sci-fi genres. Cheyi excels at exploring character growth in unique and captivating ways.

Hassan Tha Kreator and Joanna Okey-Ogunjiofor

These talented filmmakers are reshaping perspectives through their lenses. They are known for merging contemporary and futuristic elements to illuminate the intricacies of African narratives.

A platform for aspiring filmmakers

Folake Steaze Johnson, Head of Brands and Marketing at Enstore, distributors of NEFT Vodka in Nigeria, expressed her excitement about the competition, stating, "The NEFTI competition seeks to empower and inspire young filmmakers while providing them with a global platform. We were overwhelmed by the enthusiastic response from Nigeria's creative community, and the calibre of talent is truly exceptional. We eagerly anticipate the creative journey of the finalists in the lead-up to the grand finale in November."

The mentorship journey

The finalists are now set to embark on a 30-day production journey, a phase that promises to be transformative for their filmmaking careers. During this period, they will bring their unique short film concepts to life under the mentorship of esteemed industry luminaries. This mentorship offers them a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to hone their craft and gain invaluable insights from experienced professionals.

Paul Robinson, founder of NEFTi & CCO, NEFT Vodka, who emphasised the educational aspect of the competition, said, "We are thrilled to see such incredible talent emerging from Nigeria. The NEFTI competition has been an incredible journey, and it's inspiring to witness the passion and dedication of these young filmmakers. We believe that this competition will not only elevate their status but also contribute to the growth of the Nigerian film industry."

The grand finale

The culmination of this creative journey will be the screening of the final short films produced by the three finalists at the esteemed AFRIFF 2023 event in November.

This prestigious platform will showcase their extraordinary talents and offer them the chance to shine on the international stage, furthering their careers in the film industry.

For more information about NEFT Vodka and the NEFTI Competition, please visit www.nefticompetition.com.