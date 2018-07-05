news

Nigerian writer, Tomi Adesina, has accused iROKOtv of copyright infringement.

According to Adesina who recently earned an AMVCA nomination for writing "Hakkunde," the streaming platform adapted her blog series "Beautiful Stranger" into a movie called "Swings," without her consent.



Calling them out in a series of tweets, Adesina stated that the names of the major characters, the setting, the dialogue and the plot line of the 2018 movie "Swings" is the same with "Beautiful Stranger," which she published as a free E-Book in 2015.

When Adesina's lawyer wrote iROKOtv asking them to take down the movie from their site, her request was declined as she was told that they [iROKOtv] didn't produce the movie.

Adesina insists that their claim isn't true as “Swings” opens with their montage, and that can only happen if they either produced, co-produced or sponsored the movie.

On the iROKOtv site, the movie which features Chris Attoh and Yvonne Nelson, is described as a true life story and the screenplay credited to Babatunde Adewale.

Pulse reached out to iROKOtv for a comment on the allegation, but as at time of publish, we are yet to get a response.