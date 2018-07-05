Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Entertainment > Movies >

Tomi Adesina accuses Jason Njoku, iROKOtv of copyright infringement

iROKOtv Jason Njoku's streaming platform has been accused of copyright infringement

Tomi Adesina has accused iROKOtv of adapting her blog series "Beautiful Stranger" into a movie called "Swings," without her consent.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Tomi Adesina accuses Jason Njoku, iROKOtv of copyright infringement play

Tomi Adesina accuses Jason Njoku, iROKOtv of copyright infringement

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Nigerian writer, Tomi Adesina, has accused iROKOtv of copyright infringement.

Tomi Adesina accusers iROKOtv of copyright infringement play

iROKOtv

According to Adesina who recently earned an AMVCA nomination for writing "Hakkunde," the streaming platform adapted her blog series "Beautiful Stranger" into a movie called "Swings," without her consent.
 

Calling them out in a series of tweets, Adesina stated that the names of the major characters, the setting, the dialogue and the plot line of the 2018 movie "Swings" is the same with "Beautiful Stranger," which she published as a free E-Book in 2015.

When Adesina's lawyer wrote iROKOtv asking them to take down the movie from their site, her request was declined as she was told that they [iROKOtv] didn't produce the movie.

play Tomi Adesina is popular for writing the award winning movie, Hakkunde (TomiAdesinablog)

Adesina insists that their claim isn't true as  “Swings” opens with their montage, and that can only happen if they either produced, co-produced or sponsored the movie.

On the iROKOtv site, the movie which features Chris Attoh and Yvonne Nelson, is described as a true life story and the screenplay credited to Babatunde Adewale.

play

play

play

 

play

play

play

play

Pulse reached out to iROKOtv for a comment on the allegation, but as at time of publish, we are yet to get a response.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Chidumga Izuzu

Chidumga Izuzu  is a Senior Reporter at Pulse. A graduate of Mass Communication, Chidumga is a film aficionado actively interested in publishing movie reviews and cutting edge articles related to movies and the various film industries. E-mail: movies@pulse.ng

Top 3

1 "Power" Here's how Twitter reacted to season 5 episode 1bullet
2 AMVCA 2018 The biggest snubs and surprises of the nominationsbullet
3 Pulse List 5 most underrated Nollywood actressesbullet

Related Articles

Stephanie Linus Filmmaker responds to allegations of "Dry" copyright infringement
Terry tha Rapman Rapper claims Uche Jombo stole his "Boyz are not smiling slogan" for new TV series, calls her out in new single
"Okafor's Law" Between Omoni Oboli, Filmone, Jude Idada and Ranconteur Productions
"Game of Thrones" How season 7 premiere affected Pornhub traffic
Omoni Oboli Rep explains why actress has been quiet about 'Okafor's Law' copyright case
Omoni Oboli "I could have gone ahead to screen "Okafor's Law," but I'm a law abiding citizen"
iROKOtv How streaming platform changed the way you watch TV
Kemi Adetiba "Don't send finished scripts or film ideas without some written legal protection"
"Jenifa's Diary", "30 Days In Atlanta" Meet 5 top Alaba pirates who pirate Nollywood films
Pulse List 2017 Top 7 controversial movie/TV moments in 2017

Movies

Watch trailer for Linda Ikeji's new reality TV show Mushin
'Mushin' Watch trailer for Linda Ikeji's new reality TV show
Lanzmann had never stopped working, regularly presenting films which often took their inspiration from chapters of his own life
Claude Lanzmann Director of Holocaust film 'Shoah', dies at 92
Payday starring Bisola Aiyeola, Zack Orji gets screened
"Payday" Cheta Chukwu holds private screening for movie starring Bisola Aiyeola and Zack Orji
Show returns with more real opinions, more real talk!
NdaniRealTalk Show returns with more real opinions, more real talk!