Tom Holland wants to join ‘Euphoria’!

In a recent interview with IMDb, the Marvel star outrightly expressed his desire to appear in the Emmy Winning HBO series. With his arms folded in a jocular tone, he detailed; I have been petitioning for this for a long time, and it has not happened yet and I am very disappointed. I must have come and visit Euphoria at least 30 times this season. I wanna be on the Show!!. And Zendaya who was also in amusement responded, “Okay, let me talk to some people, HBO! Let's get them on the phone.

Earlier this year, Tom once again alluded he would appreciate a Euphoria guest role and would love it if his fellow Spiderman Co-star Jacob Batalon could be involved too, The 24-year actor, revealed to Collider; “I’d love for us to just be in the background of one of Zendaya’s scenes. Just because they’re two of my best friends and I would love to do anything with them, but also I love that show so it’d be nice to be a part of that.”