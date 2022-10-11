RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Tom Cruise reportedly in talks to shoot a film in space

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The star may be the first civilian to shoot a film, hopefully another blockbuster, in space.

Tom Cruise in Top Gun: Maverick.
Tom Cruise in "Top Gun: Maverick."

Two years after NASA confirmed a possible collaboration with Hollywood star Tom Cruise and SpaceX, it appears that plans have kicked off in earnest.

According to a BBC report, Universal Films Entertainment Group chairman Donna Langley, has revealed that plans for a spacewalk for the Mission Impossible star was definitely in the works.

Detailing the project, Langley shared that while it’s set on earth, Cruise will offer fans a first of its kind Hollywood non-CGI created look at space.

“It actually takes place on earth, and then the character needs to go up to space to save the day,” the film executive shared. “Tom Cruise is taking us to space. He’s taking the world to space. That’s the plan.”

Recall that in May 2020, NASA confirmed a possible collaboration with the actor on a film project. Langley’s statement which also confirms that Cruise and director Doug Liman pitched the story during the pandemic, hints of a possible link between both reports.

Meanwhile, Cruise scored major points for his 2022 Top Gun: Maverick theatrical release which reportedly grossed $1.454 billion in box office.

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu is a Nigerian film enthusiast, critic and journalist with an avid interest in Nollywood and African cinema.

