Toke Makinwa has made her Nollywood debut by joining Chigul and Nedu for a new comedy, ‘Makate must sell.’

A teaser for the upcoming film shows the On-Air Personality interpreting a role different from her real-life personality.

Makinwa takes up the role of a rich and single friend to Chigul, Bisola Aiyeola, and Toyin Abraham, who are also featured in the 60 seconds movie teaser released on Tuesday, April 9, 2019.

Directed by Don Omope, the movie also features Blossom Chukwujekwu, Akan Nnani, Josh 2 funny, Wofai Fada, Daniel Etim Effiong, Greg Ojefua, and Charles Okocha.

The collaborative effort of Filmone Distribution, Screenart, See Fam and Ahh entertainment is set to be released in cinemas on May 3, 2019.