Toheeb Jimoh shines as a Nigerian journalist in 'The Power' trailer

Inemesit Udodiong

Prime Video's new series takes you into an unbelievable world where teenage girls across the world have powers.

Toheeb Jimoh shines as a Nigerian journalist in 'The Power' trailer [Prime Video]
Toheeb Jimoh shines as a Nigerian journalist in 'The Power' trailer [Prime Video]

Prime Video has released the official trailer for a new thriller series named 'The Power.'

Based on British author Naomi Alderman’s award-winning novel, the show features an inceadible cast including Toni Collette and Nigerian-British actor Toheeb Jimoh.

Popular for playing Sam Obisanya in 'Ted Lasso,' Jimoh shines as a Nigerian reporter named Tunde Ojo who sets out to cover the story of teenage girls who can shoot electricity from their hands.

As seen in the trailer, the series follows teenage girls from London to Seattle and Nigeria to Eastern Europe, who suddenly develop the power to electrocute people at will.

Teenage girls get powers in 'The Power' [Prime Video]
Teenage girls get powers in 'The Power' [Prime Video] Pulse Nigeria
They quickly discover that they can bring out the power in older women. 'The Power' soon evolves from a tingle in teenagers’ collarbones to a complete reversal of the power balance of the world.

Alongside Jimoh, the emotionally charged series features Toni Collette, Halle Bush, John Leguizamo, Auli’i Cravalho, Josh Charles, Eddie Marsan, Ria Zmitrowicz, and Zrinka Cvitešić.

'The Power' features a star-studded cast [Prime Video]
'The Power' features a star-studded cast [Prime Video] Pulse Nigeria

It is produced by Amazon Studios and SISTER, with Raelle Tucker serving as showrunner.

The first three episodes of 'The Power' premieres exclusively on Prime Video on Friday, March 31.

New episodes will be available each Friday, leading up to the season finale on May 12, 2023.

Watch the trailer below:

Inemesit Udodiong Inemesit Udodiong Inem Udodiong is the Entertainment Editor. A movie buff, film critic with a core interest in African cinema, and wellness. Reach her via inem.udodiong@pulse.ng

