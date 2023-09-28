ADVERTISEMENT
Tobi Bakare set to lead new crime movie 'Slum King'

Faith Oloruntoyin

This serves as a resurface for him since 'Gangs of Lagos.'

Tobi Bakare will lead the cast of the latest series Slum King.
Tobi Bakare will lead the cast of the latest series Slum King.

He is set to play the role of Edafe ‘Majemijesu’ Umukoro in the intriguing story of an 11-year-old boy who witnessed the massacre of his family by armed robbers. The sad event forces a cycle of guilt and trauma as he blames himself for forgetting to lock the front door which made room for the robbers to enter his family home.

Now much older, Edafe journeys from a disturbed tout in the slums to becoming MAJE, the charismatic king of the slums, as he seeks revenge for the tragic death of his family.

Slum King tease image.
Slum King tease image.
On what to expect from the series, the producer Chinenye Nworah says, “This show will spotlight some of the biggest issues in major slums in many metropolitan cities, the traumas that lead people to become who they are in future, and crazy love triangles...viewers will find it hard to decipher each character’s next step”.

Slum King, which explores the psychology, drama, struggles, and major issues in a metropolitan city, has been confirmed to be a 10-part limited drama series.

Directed by Dimeji Ajibola, the all-star cast for the original includes Teniola Aladese, Olarotimi Fakunle, Idia Aisien, Elvina Ibru, Hermes Iyele, Bolaji Ogunmola, Philip Asaya, Charles Inojie, Greg Ojefua, Sonia Irabor, Gideon Okeke and Jidekene Achufusi.

Still images from the set of Slum King.
Still images from the set of Slum King.

Speaking about the importance of the series story, Executive Head of Content and West Africa Channels, MultiChoice Nigeria, Dr Busola Tejumola, shares, "Slum King is a story of redemption, and many of our viewers will find that they relate with the characters and feel similar emotions as they get to know them..."

After its launch on October 8, 2023, it will subsequently air every Sunday at 8 p.m. on Africa Magic Showcase (DStv channel. 151 and GOtv Supa+ channel 12).

Watch the trailer:

Faith Oloruntoyin Faith Oloruntoyin Faith Oloruntoyin is a film journalist and a movie lover who enjoys movies from both onscreen and the theatre world.

