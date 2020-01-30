Nigerian-American actor Tireni Oyenusi is set for his first major role after joining the cast of HBO’s upcoming limited series Americanah which is based on Chimamanda Adichie’s award-winning book of the same title.

Newcomer Oyenusi will join previously announced Lupita Nyong’o, Zackary Momoh, Uzo Aduba and Corey Hawkins as HBO Max rounds out the lead cast for the upcoming limited series.

Lupita Nyong’o is the lead on Americanah

Based on Adichie, a Nigerian author’s best-selling book, Americanah tells the story of a young Nigerian woman, Ifemelu, who migrates to the United States to attend university. She returns to Nigeria where she reconnects with her secondary school classmate Obinze.

Nyong’o plays Ifemelu in the mini-series while Momoh plays the role of Obinze.

Oyenusi plays Dike who is very dear to Ifemelu and immigrated to America as an infant. Dike is on a path to self-discovery, starting with the mystery shrouding the identity of his father.

Born in America to Nigerian parents, the 16-year-old has starred in multiple commercials, short films and theatre productions.

His love for acting started in church at the age of five and he has been trained under the likes of Diane Christiansen, New York Film Academy and AMTC (Actors, Models, and Talent for Christ).