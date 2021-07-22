RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

TINFF 2021: Emil Garuba's 'Last Tango In Abuja' lands 5 nominations

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The short film premiered in December 2020.

Ruth Nkweti and Preach Bassey play lovebirds in the upcoming short film [YouTube]

Emil B. Garuba's short film, 'Last Tango In Abuja' has landed five major nominations at the fifth edition of the Toronto International Nollywood Film Festival (TINFF).

Recommended articles

The short film is nominated in the Best Short Drama Africa, Best Actor/Actress, Best Director and Best Producer categories.

www.instagram.com

Starring Preach Bassey, Ruth Nkweti and produced by Bem Pever, the gripping short film follows the story of former lovers, Monique and Tayo who meet up for one last rendezvous as Monique prepares to tie the knot. It premiered to impressive reviews on YouTube in December 2020.

This year's TINFF is scheduled to kickstart from September 18 – 19, 2021.

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

'Nkoyo' series producers confirm new release date

TINFF 2021: Emil Garuba's 'Last Tango In Abuja' lands 5 nominations

Cheque releases ratchet love soundtrack on 'Call Me Baby'

Kizz Daniel to release new single soon

'One Day' by Sirvik featuring Erigga out now , available on all streaming platforms!

Everything is changing for the ‘American Teen’ [Pulse Contributor's Opinion]

Joshigwe pushes truth and vulnerability in a new 8-track album, 'XTC'

Dr Dre ordered to pay ex-wife Nicole Young N151M monthly in spousal support

Chimamanda Adichie replies priest who verbally attacked her during her mum's funeral mass