TikTok star JenniFrank debuts short film 'The Internet Never Forgets'

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The short film is a timely warning to young Nigerians on the dangers of indiscriminate social media posting.

Tiktoker Jenifrank [jennifrank]

Popular TikToker Jennifer Ebele Onyekwelu-Udoka popularly known as JenniFrank has debuted a short film titled 'The Internet Never Forgets', a thrilling piece that addresses the use of social media.

The three-minute film features the celebrity influencer in a full display of emotions―fear, anger, regret, sadness, resignation as she narrates the side effects of blackmail and the stress of dealing with it outside the law in a way that underscores the message that anything put online leaves a digital footprint that can be found decades after it was posted.

The message of the 'The Internet Never Forgets' is timely with the latest trend of celebrity scandals.

The film is scripted and directed by JenniFrank and filmed by David Cliq for the ongoing TikTok

"When people are going through stuff in their personal lives, they put it out on social media; some people even blackmail others and put it out on social media. My video is a reminder that this can have long term consequences that may not be so pleasant, so we should be careful of what we share,” JenniFranks says on the short film.

The warning was coming at an opportune moment in the light of the ongoing Tiktok #ShortFilm competition.

Watch the video:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu is a Nigerian film enthusiast, critic and journalist with an avid interest in Nollywood and African cinema.

