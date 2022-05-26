RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Throwback: Remembering Tunde Kelani's Maami

Babatunde Lawal

Maami is a Nigerian drama film produced and directed by Tunde Kelani in 2011.

Maami by Tunde Kelani

It is based on a novel by Femi Osofisan of the same title and adapted for the screen by Tunde Babalola. Although the film was considered a commercial failure, having boxed only N11M from the N30M spent to produce it, the artistry was generally met with positive critical reviews.

Maami tells the story of a hardworking, free-spirited and determined single mother who despite living in utter poverty, struggles to raise her only child.

Her child Kashimawo eventually rises to international stardom in an English football club, Arsenal, and becomes a national hero while keeping her honour.

Maami, at the time it was produced, was a breath of fresh air in an industry riddled with cliches and overbearing stories that represent only witchcraft and rituals. The film tells a soulful story of love, sacrifice, honour and hard work.

Funke Akindele who plays the character of Maami serves as the greatest advantage of the film. The chemistry between her and the child actor Ayomide Abatti who plays Kashimawo is laudable and worthy of commendation.

Maami gets most of the things right; costume, production design, music and acting. There's a synergy between all these units of production and it helps to leave a good imprint on every viewer.

The film leaves the audience with the purgation of catharsis; the emotion of fear and pity. And we cannot help but wonder "if this can happen to Maami, it can happen to anyone".

Tunde Kelani's Maami is an outstanding film, one that will linger in the hearts of those that have seen it for a long time.

Watch trailer here:

Babátúndé Lawal is a director, writer for several media which includes: screen, stage, & social media. He is a film reviewer and scholar, a researcher, a filmmaker, and part-time actor. He is a graduate of the Department of Theatre Arts and Music, Theatre Unit, Lagos State University.

