RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Throwback: Remembering Ossie Davis' Kongi's Harvest (1997)

Authors:

Babatunde Lawal

"It's not the first time. A producer, especially one with reach and influence, should know this. See "Kongi's Harvest," 1970, directed by Ossie Davis, Starring Soyinka, himself."

Kongi's Harvest
Kongi's Harvest

This is Tambay Obenson's Twitter response to Mo Abudu's Instagram claiming that her studio's Death and The King's Horseman is the first time a Wole Soyinka play has ever been made for the screen.

Recommended articles

Having seen this, we realized that maybe there are people out there who really don't know about the 1970 classic, and in a bid to correct this misinformation, we have decided to dedicate this week's throwback to it (Kongi's Harvest)

Kongi's Harvest is a 1970 Nigerian drama film directed by Ossie Davis. The film was adapted from a screenplay by Wole Soyinka adapted from his 1965 play of the same name. The film stars Wole Soyinka himself in the leading role as the dictator of an African nation.

The film was produced by Francis Oladele's Calpenny Nigerian Films.

After Deposing Oba Danlola (Rasheed Onikoyi), President Kongi (Wole Soyinka), tries to modernize his nation. He has the subtle intention of presiding over the Festival of the New Yam.

Kongi struggles to take authority over the festival because King Oba Danlola, instead of giving up his power, has chosen to remain in prison. Kongi attempts to find a way to make Danlola submit to his demands.

Kongi devises plans to reach his goal by any means necessary, so he forces government officials to disguise, wearing traditional African outfits and sends them to get advice from the man he Oba Danlola.

Finally he requests that Danlola gives him a Yam as a form of tribute. However when Kongi is on the verge of obtaining the yam, a coup happen and the soldiers take the power into their hands. In a scene at the harvest ceremony, Kongi is shot dead.

Catch a glimpse of the movie here:

Authors:

Babatunde Lawal Babatunde Lawal Babátúndé Lawal is a director, writer for several media which includes: screen, stage, &amp; social media. He is a film reviewer and scholar, a researcher, a filmmaker, and part-time actor. He is a graduate of the Department of Theatre Arts and Music, Theatre Unit, Lagos State University.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

BBNaija 7: Doyin reacts to Cyph and Beauty's exit from the house

BBNaija 7: Doyin reacts to Cyph and Beauty's exit from the house

T-Classic offers a resounding reminder of his talent on 'Voicenote EP' [Pulse Album Review]

T-Classic offers a resounding reminder of his talent on 'Voicenote EP' [Pulse Album Review]

Biyi Bandele: Netflix, Mo Abudu mourn filmmaker's tragic demise

Biyi Bandele: Netflix, Mo Abudu mourn filmmaker's tragic demise

Throwback: Remembering Ossie Davis' Kongi's Harvest (1997)

Throwback: Remembering Ossie Davis' Kongi's Harvest (1997)

These movies will surely make you cry

These movies will surely make you cry

BBNaija 7: Live updates of the 'Level Up' season (Week 3)

BBNaija 7: Live updates of the 'Level Up' season (Week 3)

Toyin Lawani loses baby

Toyin Lawani loses baby

BBNaija 7: I was horny on my bed - Amaka reacts to Khalid & Daniella having s*x

BBNaija 7: I was horny on my bed - Amaka reacts to Khalid & Daniella having s*x

Demi Lovato has new musician boyfriend

Demi Lovato has new musician boyfriend

Trending

BBNaija season 7 housemate Beauty [instagram/bigbronaija]

BBNaija 7: He has sucked my breast, fingered me – Beauty says as she drags Groovy

Big Brother Naija season 7 housemates Daniella & Khalid [Instagram/bigbronaija]

BBNaija 7: Daniella, Khalid in marathon s*x as Amaka watches in shock

BBNaija season 7 housemate Beauty [instagram/bigbronaija]

BBNaija: Beauty disqualified from reality TV show

BBNaija S7: Daniella, Khalid and Amaka

BBNaija S7: Here are 5 things Amaka should have done while Daniella & Khalid had sex