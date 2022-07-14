RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Throwback: Remembering Chico Ejiro's Onome

Babatunde Lawal

This week, in the Nollywood space has been about one man, a veteran whose art has had him decorated severally.

And in most recent times, from celebrating his birthday, to being honored by the President of Nigeria, Olu Jacobs is really the man of the moment. It is in light of this, we have decided to ensure that this week's throwback is one that showcases the brilliant performance of the Veteran.

Written by Opa Williams, Joe Dudun, Fred Amata, and Directed by Chico Ejiro, Onome: Another Love is a 1996/1997 two-part Nollywood masterpiece.

Cast: Olu Jacobs, Sam Loco Efe and Zack Amata, Rachael Oniga.

Synopsis

Onome is a orphan from a slum on the edge of Lagos who has to provide for her sibling and herself with great difficulty. She comes in contact with a rich man, Dafe, who takes her case to heart and gives her a turning-point, offering her his protection.

Onome is an urban melodrama that is laced with social criticism.

Onome

Another Love is one of the finest masterpieces by the legendary Chico Ejiro. It is a dramatic blend of two worlds; the world of the rich and poor. The film grows on the background of the violent events from the opening sequence and sustains the pace all throughout the film.

The spine story characters live worlds apart: Dafe in a luxurious home in a highbrow neighborhood, Onome in Ajegunle, the Lagos slum where dirty streets are flooded with stagnant water, in a one-room apartment together with sick mother, brothers and younger sister.

The more he tries to help, the deeper is her misery. This is one of the many satirical and ironic elements in the classical masterpiece.

The outstanding cinematography and direction are accompanied by a well written story, layered characters and excellent performance cast. The male characters are adequately performed by veteran actors Olu Jacobs, Sam Loco Efe and Zack Amata

Onome is a refreshing watch. One that will linger in the hearts of anyone who sees it for a long time.

Babátúndé Lawal is a director, writer for several media which includes: screen, stage, & social media. He is a film reviewer and scholar, a researcher, a filmmaker, and part-time actor. He is a graduate of the Department of Theatre Arts and Music, Theatre Unit, Lagos State University.

