Songs of Ubong, The Samaritan & Reflections win big at the inaugural The Annual Film Mischief

The four-day festival ran from March 17 to March 20, 2022 simultaneously in Ibadan and Lagos Nigeria, as well as virtually.

The festival opened physically in Lagos at ‘Viva Cinemas, Ikeja’ and in Ibadan at ‘Thursday Film Series Club, University of Ibadan’, whilst it closed on March 20, 2022 in Lagos at ‘Impact Hub Lagos’ in Lagos, and Thursday Film Series Club, University of Ibadan’ in Ibadan.

TAFM screened 23 films in competition, and the objective of the theme 'Less is More' was met after watching beautiful films of the members made with little or no budgets.

'Songs of Ubong' by directed Owen Olowu was awarded the Grand Cheese prize (Best film), 'The Samaritan' by directed Olabode Izy was awarded Audience Cheese Pick and 'Reflections' written by Kelvin Amamize and directed by Tosan Anyafulu was awarded the 'Best Screenplay' award and a special Recognition to 'A Boy's Tale' directed by Twamsen Danaan. A beautiful film rated highly recommended by the Festival Director.

Apart from the selected films, the festival had special screenings of 3 award-winning films which we referred to as “Cheese Picks”. The first was Chuko & Ari Esiri’s “Eyimofe”, which screened on the opening night at Viva Cinemas Ikeja; followed with a Q&A session with one of the directors; Chuko Esiri and actor Cynthia Ebijie.