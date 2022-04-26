‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ teaser breakdown (everything you missed)

Reference to the 1996 comic

The trailer opens, with a young Thor (who seems to be Chris Hemsworth's real son) sprinting through the woods, as he grows from a boy into a god. In this same opening scene, comic readers will identify that Thor's teenage self is wearing the classic costume from the Jack Kirby 1996 comic. This brief run of Thor's superhero era is overshadowed by a monologue confirming his commitment to his new life as a simple man. As promised at the conclusion of Avengers: Endgame where he left the leadership role to Valkyrie(Tessa Thompson).

War on New Asgard

The third montage sees Thor surrounded by flames. Hinting at the death and destruction that befell Ragnarok in the events of Thor: Ragnarok in 2017. Interestingly the outfit he wears in this montage is the same he wears in the final scene of the trailer where Jane Foster(Natalie Portman) wields Mjolnir. This alludes to the theory that New Asgard will come under attack, causing Thor to return to pick Stormbreaker, which he buried in the first montage.

The introduction of the Multiverse

Based on the appearance of multiple celestial bodies at minute 0:16 of the trailer, may just be the implication Thor: Love and Thunder aim to follow the multiverse template set in motion by the events of SpiderMan: No Way Home and the upcoming Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of madness.

Thor’s healed eyes

Another unmissable detail is the restoration of Thor's prosthetic right eye given to him by Quill in Avengers: Endgame after it was badly injured by 'Hella' the goddess of death in Thor: Ragnarok.

Thor’s controversial truth as the ‘strongest avenger’

However, this is not as appealing as the workout scene where Thor finally burns his belly fat, swinging a gigantic chain from a mysterious skeleton, wearing a trucker hat that reads a funny yet arguable line in the MCU fandom."Strongest Avenger". This begs the question, was truly Thor the strongest avenger?.

No Gamora?!

Considering Thor is riding with the guardians of the galaxy crew, it appears there is a brief stop to save a planet of a blue alien civilisation(Zatoan tribe of the planet Centauri-IV) doomed for destruction in Eternals. This scene right here is the first shot of all the guardians [Groot, Nebula, Quill, Drax, Craiglin and Mantis standing together]. But there is no Gamora! (Zoe Saldaña) Who we all thought would reappear in future MCU projects after her 2014 variant came to the future alongside Thanos(Josh Brolin) in Endgame(2019). Recall in the Endgame’s post-credits scene, Quill scanned through time and space, searching for Gamora's variant whereabouts. If Gamora is not making a comeback in Love & Thunder, will it be Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3? Time will tell.

A trip to Olympus

A pristine aerial shot of Olympus is displayed, followed by an assembly of Greek gods addressed by Zeus who is played by Russel Crowe best known for his role in Gladiator. Since Zeus is set to make his onscreen debut, will Hercules follow? Considering he is Thor's rival in the comics.

Thor has an impressive gallery of cool villains, including Love and Thunder's main antagonist, Gorr the God Butcher.

Asgard and Geo-politics

Valkyrie being the new King of Asgard which is home to science-magic is dragged into the geopolitics of the west and other oil-dependent countries demanding the halt of the use of Asgard's renewable or are in support of it. Either way, the look on Valkyrie's face as she sits dashingly in a black suit demonstrates she could care less.

The return of Jane Foster(Lady Thor)