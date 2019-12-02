Double Gbosa Don Land: This season GOtv has brought two spectacular gifts by introducing 2 new bouquets. GOtv Jolli for family entertainment for just N2,400 and GOtv Jinja for entertainment that wouldn’t burst your pocket for N1,600.

Family Content: Let the family gather round the television this season to enjoy an array of rich in Afrocentric programs for the family. If you have on GOtv this season you and your family will get to enjoy all the exciting antics of The Johnsons, My Flatmates, My siblings and I and other exciting movies/shows on Africa Magic Family and Epic.

Sports: No one is left out this festive season as GOtv has something for the boys. If you tune to supersports select 4 and 5 (channels 34 and 35), you will enjoy all the La Liga and Serie A games LIVE. Feel the tension and bask in the energy of the premier league and champions’ league games on supersports Select 2 and 3 this season. You and GOtv will make this a season to cheer.

This na di season to make time for family

Drama: Spice up the festive season with top notch, exciting drama that will definitely get you and your home girls gisting. GOtv dishes out fresh gist every day throughout the festive season, through its special collection of programs made for you. Enjoy Soap operas, Telenovelas like Betty in New York, Prisoner of love Family Affairs, The heir. If you are into real life gossip, then stay tuned to our reality shows like Keeping up with the Kardashians.

Kiddies: Making time for the family will never be complete without having content for the little ones as GOtv will shower it’s subscribers with more children’s content like Spongebob, Henry Danger, Sophia the first. If there was ever a time to make time for the family, now is the best time of the year to do that through GOtv.

GOtv MAX New Channels: GOtv is the gift that keeps giving, as GOtv Max has introduced 4 channels; Cartoon Network & Davinci Learning for kids, International movie channels like TNT and Discovery ID for true crime stories. All these channels have been added to add more options to your television viewing pleasure.

So what are you waiting for? Hurry now and renew your subscription and for those not yet on GOtv… stay woke and get your GOtv Decoder which comes with 1 month GOtv Max subscription for just N6, 900.

