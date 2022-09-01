RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Things go smooth in BBNaija house as Team Smooth emerge winners of the Guiness Smooth Task

How much can you confidently say you know about Guinness Smooth? Not Guinness. Guinness Smooth. You’re probably thinking about the most common answer. Say it. Don’t be shy. That’s right, Guinness Smooth is simply smooth. If you’re anything like some of the current Big Brother Naija season 7 housemates, who just got introduced to the magic of Guinness Smooth, then this article is for you.

On the 25th of August, 2022, Guinness Smooth visited the Big Brother season 7 housemates to acquaint them with the Guinness Smooth product in the form of a task. Who knew learning could be so much fun?

This task was divided into four phases flowing smoothly into each other. Through this task, Guinness Smooth was able to immerse the housemates as well as viewers of the show and well-wishers in the Guinness Smooth experience. It was fun, easy going, and successfully brought out the creativity and unique expression of the housemate’s Guinness Smooth experience.

Guinness Smooth put the housemates through a series of activities including a jigsaw puzzle, ball pit charade, beer pong and the Smooth Space Pitch. “Team Vibe”, “Team Easy”, and “Team Silk” gave it their best but in the end, there could only be one winner.

Guinness Smooth identified the need to take bonds formed in the Big Brother house to the next level by creating tribes. At the last phase of this task - The smooth space pitch identified the natural habitats of these tribes which included a beach, House party, fashion fiesta and a concert.

The concert was the smooth space chosen by Phyna, Bryann, Chiomzy, Rachel & Dotun of “Team Smooth”, who came out victorious amongst their peers with the easy going, smooth-flowing song to match their vibe.

With this, Guinness welcomed the housemates to the brighter side of life. Want to join the brighter side, follow @guinnessngr on Instagram. Let your first sip be smooth!

18+. Drink Responsibly

#GuinnessSmoothNG #BBNaijaGuinnessSmooth

