These Notable Women are Driving the Nollywood Film Industry

As one of the largest film industries in the world, Nollywood has evolved significantly since its inception. Central to this evolution are the remarkable contributions of female filmmakers, who have redefined storytelling and the representation of women in African cinema.

The impact of these filmmakers extends beyond their individual works. They have paved the way for future generations of women in Nollywood, demonstrating that creative, administrative, and managerial roles are not bound by gender.

ADVERTISEMENT

So, if you’re interested in exploring Nollywood, watching films by some of these notable female filmmakers will be an exciting ride.

1. Funke Akindele

Fondly called Jenifa, Funke Akindele is the queen of blockbusters, an actress, producer, and director. With numerous films exceeding box office expectations, she has honed her filmmaking skills, whether it's acting on screen, producing, directing, she is a force. Her unique marketing style, often featuring effective social media and influencer marketing strategies, keep her audience eagerly anticipating her next release.

Although her introduction to the film industry was through her role as Bisi in the popular sitcom, I Need to Know, she returned years later with her own sitcom Jenifa, which earned her the Africa Movie Academy Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role in 2009. Some of her notable works include Tribe Called Judah, highest-grossing movie of the year; 2023, Omo Ghetto the Saga, She Must Obey, Jenifa’s Diary.

Pulse Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

2. Bolanle Austen Peters

A pioneering figure in Nigerian theatre, Bolanle Austen-Peters is a multi-award-winning movie director, producer, theatre director, and cultural entrepreneur. She is the founder and artistic director of BAP Productions and the arts and culture center, Terra Kulture in Lagos. Her contribution to the arts and the Nollywood space are immeasurable. Her biopic on Funmilayo Ransome Kuti became the highest grossing biopic in West Africa.

Her recent movie, House of Ga'a, made it to the top 10 Netflix Global Chart for Non-English Films in the first week of its release. Austen-Peters is also the founder of Terra Academy for the Arts, an initiative in partnership with Mastercard Foundation aimed at empowering young people with skills to kickstart their careers in filmmaking. Some of her notable works include, Bling Lagosians, Man Of God, and Collision Course.

Pulse Nigeria

3. Biodun Stephen

ADVERTISEMENT

Biodun Stephen is a screenwriter, producer, and director widely recognized for incorporating family-oriented elements in her storytelling. Using natural settings and relatable middle-class characters, she has mastered the art of telling powerful stories that resonate with audiences. Her films often bear unique titles reflective of the protagonist, such as Tiwa's Baggage, Ovy's Voice, Ehi's Bitters and Sobi's Mystic, Sista are notable examples. She runs her production company, Shutterspeed Projects. In 2022, she won the AMVCA Award for Best Writer for her sitcom Introducing the Kujus. That same year, her film Breaded Life was nominated for Best Movie, West Africa, at the AMVCA. West Africa. Some of her other works include, Looking for Baami, All Shades of Wrong, Seven and a Half Dates.

Pulse Nigeria

4. Mo Abudu

A media entrepreneur, producer, and CEO of Ebonylife Group, Mo Abudu has made a significant impact on Nollywood since founding her company in 2014. Ebonylife Group includes EbonyLife Films, EbonyLife Studios, and EbonyLife Creative Academy, a film school dedicated to teaching filmmaking skills. She also manages Ebonylife Place, a luxury entertainment resort in Lagos. Her first film as an executive producer was Fifty, and she later co-produced The Wedding Party (2016), which became a commercial success. Other films she has also executive-produced or co-produced include The Wedding Party 2, The Royal Hibiscus Hotel, Chief Daddy, Your Excellency and Òlòtūré. Her series, Blood Sisters made Netflix’s global Top 10 within days of its release, while Elesin Oba, The King's Horseman premiered at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival. In March 2018, EbonyLife Media and Sony Pictures Television co-produced The Dahomey Warriors. In January 2020, AMC Networks announced its partnership with EbonyLife to produce Nigeria 2099, an afrofuturistic crime-drama created by EbonyLife. Mo Abudu’s partnerships with international studios such as Netflix, Starz and Lionsgate, BBC, Will Smith's Westbrook Studios and Will Packer Productions have further solidified her influence in the global film industry.

Pulse Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

5. Kemi Adetiba

Kemi Adetiba is widely recognized for her acclaimed political thriller, King of Boys, and its sequel, King of Boys: The Return of the King. Before her success in filmmaking, Kemi Adetiba had a prolific career in Music video directing. Some of her notable works in the music industry include Olamide’s Anifowose, Last Bus-Stop by Niyola, My Darlin by Tiwa Savage, My Place by Lynxx, Love to Love You by Niyola ft Banky W. Her short film Across a Bloodied Ocean was screened at the 2009 Pan Afric

Pulse Nigeria

an Film Festival and National Black Arts Festival. On September 8, 2016, her first feature film The Wedding Party (a Nigerian Rom-com film) premiered opening night at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), as the opening film of the City-to-City Spotlight. Earlier in 2024, she announced that her new feature, To Kill A Monkey had completed principal photography and would be premiering soon. She has solidified her place as one of Africa’s most successful directors, having worked not only with some of the continent’s biggest stars but also directing commercials for several international brands. Adetiba owns her production company Kemi Adetiba Visuals. (KAV)

4. Jade Osiberu

ADVERTISEMENT

Jadesola Osiberu is a screenwriter, director, producer and the founder of Greoh Studios.

Although Jade is known for her knack for crime thrillers, as demonstrated in Brotherhood and Gangs of Lagos, she has also produced romantic comedies like Isoken, and Sugar Rush. Her film, Gangs of Lagos, became the first Nigerian original film to stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. In September 2022, Osiberu's Greoh Studios signed a three-year deal with Amazon to develop and produce original scripted TV series and feature films. This partnership led to Gangs of Lagos winning Best Movie West Africa at the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards. In August 2024, Osebiru announced the release of her upcoming movie, Christmas in Lagos, which is set to debut on Prime Video this December. Other films to her credit include Ayinla, Rumour Has it, Gidi Up.