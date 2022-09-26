There's a void that may not be filled for a long time with the passing of Nollywood veteran actor; Rachel Oniga.

On a unanimous scale, the late Oniga will be remembered for her loyalty, her peaceful nature, and the sublime energy she put in her work.

Here, we are putting out a list of 5 movies you can see in remembrance of one of Nollywood's most incredible acting talents.

Owo Blow

Made is 1996 in Yoruba language, the film was made in three parts namely; The Genesis, The Revolt, and The Final Struggle. Owo Blow is believed to have been the first film to feature Rachel Oniga in a prominent acting role as well as Femi Adebayo and Bimbo Akintola.

A Naija Christmas

The 2021 comedy drama is streaming on Netflix. The movie is directed by Kunle Afolayan and it features stellar performances by the late veteran. A Naija Christmas is the first Nigerian Christmas film on Netflix.

It is important to note that the actor passed away during the filming of this movie, forcing the production team to film the rest of her scenes using CGI.

Progressive Tailor's Club

Also made in 2021 and streaming on Amazon Prime Video, Progressive Tailor's Club is another film to remember Oniga with. Playing alongside other cast members like Uzor Arukwe, Jaiye Kuti and Femi Adebayo, Oniga shines in this film with her distinctive character and range.

My Village People

My Village People is a supernatural thriller movie made in 2021. Directed by Niyi Akinmolayan, Oniga performance in this film is a personal favorite. The subtlety she brings to the screens is amazing to watch and will be missed greatly.

Chief Daddy 1

This is another Niyi Akinmolayan's film that features the veteran. His love for the veteran is understandable because she brings her A game to the screen every time.

Chief Daddy is not an exception. While the storytelling of the movie might not be great, Rachel Oniga's acting is superb!

Her Other Films Include:

Doctor Bello (2013)

30 Days in Atlanta (2014)

The Royal Hibiscus Hotel (2017)

Power of 1 (2018)

Rise of the Saints (2020)

Inspector K (2020-2021)

Love Castle (2021)

Surprise Wedding (2017)