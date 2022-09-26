RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

There's a void that may not be filled for a long time with the passing of Nollywood veteran actor; Rachel Oniga

Babatunde Lawal

There's a void that may not be filled for a long time with the passing of Nollywood veteran actor; Rachel Oniga.

Late Nollywood veteran Rachel Oniga [Instagram/RachelOniga]
Late Nollywood veteran Rachel Oniga [Instagram/RachelOniga]

Since her passing on the 30th July 2021, many people have taken to social media to express that she will be deeply missed and what they will remember her for.

Recommended articles

On a unanimous scale, the late Oniga will be remembered for her loyalty, her peaceful nature, and the sublime energy she put in her work.

Here, we are putting out a list of 5 movies you can see in remembrance of one of Nollywood's most incredible acting talents.

Made is 1996 in Yoruba language, the film was made in three parts namely; The Genesis, The Revolt, and The Final Struggle. Owo Blow is believed to have been the first film to feature Rachel Oniga in a prominent acting role as well as Femi Adebayo and Bimbo Akintola.

The 2021 comedy drama is streaming on Netflix. The movie is directed by Kunle Afolayan and it features stellar performances by the late veteran. A Naija Christmas is the first Nigerian Christmas film on Netflix.

It is important to note that the actor passed away during the filming of this movie, forcing the production team to film the rest of her scenes using CGI.

A Naija Christmas
A Naija Christmas Pulse Nigeria

Also made in 2021 and streaming on Amazon Prime Video, Progressive Tailor's Club is another film to remember Oniga with. Playing alongside other cast members like Uzor Arukwe, Jaiye Kuti and Femi Adebayo, Oniga shines in this film with her distinctive character and range.

Cast of 'Progressive Tailors Club' directed by Biodun Stephen [Instagram/@niyi_akinmolayan]
Cast of 'Progressive Tailors Club' directed by Biodun Stephen [Instagram/@niyi_akinmolayan] Pulse Nigeria

My Village People is a supernatural thriller movie made in 2021. Directed by Niyi Akinmolayan, Oniga performance in this film is a personal favorite. The subtlety she brings to the screens is amazing to watch and will be missed greatly.

Bovi's 'My Village People' comedy poster [Instagram/@officialbovi]
Bovi's 'My Village People' comedy poster [Instagram/@officialbovi] Pulse Nigeria

This is another Niyi Akinmolayan's film that features the veteran. His love for the veteran is understandable because she brings her A game to the screen every time.

Chief Daddy is not an exception. While the storytelling of the movie might not be great, Rachel Oniga's acting is superb!

Crew of the movie 'Chief Daddy'
Crew of the movie 'Chief Daddy' ece-auto-gen

Her Other Films Include:

Doctor Bello (2013)

30 Days in Atlanta (2014)

The Royal Hibiscus Hotel (2017)

Power of 1 (2018)

Rise of the Saints (2020)

Inspector K (2020-2021)

My Village People (2021)

Progressive Tailors Club (2021)

Love Castle (2021)

A Naija Christmas (2021)

Surprise Wedding (2017)

Chief Daddy 2: Going for Broke

Babatunde Lawal Babatunde Lawal Babátúndé Lawal is a director, writer for several media which includes: screen, stage, &amp; social media. He is a film reviewer and scholar, a researcher, a filmmaker, and part-time actor. He is a graduate of the Department of Theatre Arts and Music, Theatre Unit, Lagos State University.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

There's a void that may not be filled for a long time with the passing of Nollywood veteran actor; Rachel Oniga

There's a void that may not be filled for a long time with the passing of Nollywood veteran actor; Rachel Oniga

My new album is a story of my legacy - Henry Adams

My new album is a story of my legacy - Henry Adams

Chimamanda Adichie to be honoured by Harvard for her contributions to African and African American culture

Chimamanda Adichie to be honoured by Harvard for her contributions to African and African American culture

Ekwe by Marvel featuring Ice Prince is the finest of Afro-Hiphop fusions

Ekwe by Marvel featuring Ice Prince is the finest of Afro-Hiphop fusions

BBNaija 7: You’ve been TV gold - Sheggz sister raves following eviction

BBNaija 7: You’ve been TV gold - Sheggz sister raves following eviction

Burna Boy's 'Last Last' gets UK Certification

Burna Boy's 'Last Last' gets UK Certification

2022 Global Citizen Festival campaign culminates in $2.4 billion to end extreme poverty

2022 Global Citizen Festival campaign culminates in $2.4 billion to end extreme poverty

Lil Kesh drops teaser for upcoming hit single

Lil Kesh drops teaser for upcoming hit single

Actress Nkechi Blessing gifts guests sex toys at her party

Actress Nkechi Blessing gifts guests sex toys at her party

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Level Up housemates [Instagram/bigbronaija]

BBNaija 7: Live updates of 'Level Up' season (Week 10)

BBNaija season seven housemate Chomzy [Instagram/thechomzy]

BBNaija 7: You guys didn't vote for me, now I'm out! - Chomzy reacts to eviction

BBNaija 7 housemate Allysyn [Instagram/bigbronaija]

BBNaija 7: Now that I'm out I will... - Allysyn shares plans for romance with Hermes

Chichi and Bella [Instagram/bigbronaija]

BBNaija 7: Chichi & Bella butt heads over wager task