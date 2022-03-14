The working condition in Nollywood is gruesomely slave-like - actor Gideon Okeke

According to the star actor, for decades actors have had to struggle financial constraints due to the regulations in the film industry that encourage exploitation.

Okeke, who is quite controversial for sharing his non-conformist viewpoints based on the industry, made the shocking revelations in a recent interview with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu on Rubbin Minds.

"In this ecosystem where I have come to play, I hope to play big but my shoes hurt," Okeke said referring to the tough working conditions.

The actor further spoke of actors made to sign contracts forfeiting future payment for the use of their 'likeness'.

Watch the video: