The Weeknd to produce & star in new HBO series 'The Idols'
The star singer will co-create the new drama set to be executive produced by 'Euphoria' creator Sam Levinson.
According to Variety, the series produced, co-created and co-written by The Weeknd, will follow a female pop singer who becomes romantically involved with a Los Angeles club owner—who also happens to be a cult leader. The Weeknd is also slated to star in the cult series.
'Euphoria' creator Sam Levinson will executive produce and co-create the series alongside Reza Fahim, The Weeknd's creative producer. Fahim will also co-write the show. Ashley Levinson, Kevin Turen, and Aaron L. Gilbert will co–executive produce alongside Levinson.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng