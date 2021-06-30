RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

The Weeknd to produce & star in new HBO series 'The Idols'

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The star singer will co-create the new drama set to be executive produced by 'Euphoria' creator Sam Levinson.

The Weeknd [Billboard]

Canadian pop star, The Weeknd is reportedly developing a new drama series with HBO titled 'The Idols'.

Recommended articles

According to Variety, the series produced, co-created and co-written by The Weeknd, will follow a female pop singer who becomes romantically involved with a Los Angeles club owner—who also happens to be a cult leader. The Weeknd is also slated to star in the cult series.

ALSO READ: 'DOD', 'Sanitation Day' and other titles coming to Netflix in July

'Euphoria' creator Sam Levinson will executive produce and co-create the series alongside Reza Fahim, The Weeknd's creative producer. Fahim will also co-write the show. Ashley Levinson, Kevin Turen, and Aaron L. Gilbert will co–executive produce alongside Levinson.

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

American comedian Bill Cosby set to be released from prison

The Weeknd to produce & star in new HBO series 'The Idols'

Actress Iya Rainbow says she begged Princess to drop molestation case against Baba Ijesha

I have been sexually harassed in Nollywood - Anee Icha

Davido collaborates with Konshens on new single, 'BOOM BANG'

Davido's close associate Obama DMW laid to rest

Tiwa Savage pens emotional tribute to late Obama DMW

'Keep your fake love' - BBNaija's Ike slams those showing Obama DMW love on social media for the 1st time

#BBNaijaReunion: Tochi drags Ka3na, Lucy & Dorathy over food [highlights]