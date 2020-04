Nollywood filmmaker, Niyi Akinmolayan has unveiled a free for download animated video to help educate kids on the covid-19 pandemic.

The 90 seconds animation made in four languages was directed by Bukky Awomolo and animated by Chikeluba Nebeolise, Bukky Awomolo, Ogunremi Oluwakayode, Momodu Tahir and Eri Umusu.

Watch the English version: