''The Washerman'' holds private screening in Lagos

The much-awaited movie 'The Washerman' held it's private screening in Lagos recently.

The screening of the highly anticipated romantic comedy took place at the Imax Cinemas on August 27, 2018, was attended by a number of movie stars who all showed up to support Etinosa Idemudia for her latest project.

Among those who showed up at Imax Cinemas included; Ik Ogbonna, Juliet Ibrahim, Judith Audu, Monalisa Chinda, Daniel k Daniel, Belinda Effah, Mc Lively, Mr 2kay, Marvis BBN and a host of others.

"The Washerman," is a romantic comedy starring Etinosa Idemudia, IK Ogbonna, Frank Donga, Bryan Okwara, Mofe Duncan, Judith Audu, Chris Okagbue, Soundsultan, and Jaywon Juwonlo. It follows the story of KC, a vlogger desperately in search of love.

After a few frustrating disappointments, she says a prayer, but when the answer comes, it's not quite what she expected.

It was directed by Charles Uwagbai (Brother Jekwu, Esohe, The Ghost and the Tout). The Washerman was released in cinemas nationwide on Friday, August 31, 2018 and has since been accumulating great feedbacks from its viewers and gone on to become in just a few days of its release the top ranking most watched movie of the weekend