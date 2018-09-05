Pulse.ng logo
''The Washerman'' holds private screening in Lagos

"The Washerman" Movie holds private screening in Lagos

The private screening of Etinosa Idemudia's 'The Washerman' was held recently in Lagos and attended by movie stars.

Etinosa and Daniel K. Daniel at the movie premiere of 'The Washerman' play

Etinosa and Daniel K. Daniel at the movie premiere of 'The Washerman'

The much-awaited movie 'The Washerman' held it's private screening in Lagos recently.

The screening of the highly anticipated romantic comedy took place at the Imax Cinemas on August 27, 2018, was attended by a number of movie stars who all showed up to support Etinosa Idemudia for her latest project.

Among those who showed up at Imax Cinemas included; Ik Ogbonna, Juliet Ibrahim, Judith Audu, Monalisa Chinda, Daniel k Daniel, Belinda Effah, Mc Lively, Mr 2kay, Marvis BBN and a host of others.

Etinosa Idemudia with Monalisa Chida at her movie premiere play

Etinosa Idemudia with Monalisa Chida at her movie premiere

"The Washerman,"  is a romantic comedy starring Etinosa Idemudia, IK Ogbonna, Frank Donga, Bryan Okwara, Mofe Duncan, Judith Audu, Chris Okagbue, Soundsultan, and Jaywon Juwonlo. It follows the story of KC, a vlogger desperately in search of love.

Daniel K. Daniel, IK Ogbonna, Judith Audu and Belinda Effiah at the movie premiere play

Daniel K. Daniel, IK Ogbonna, Judith Audu and Belinda Effiah at the movie premiere

Etinosa Idemudia and Mavis of BBNaija play

Etinosa Idemudia and Mavis of BBNaija

After a few frustrating disappointments, she says a prayer, but when the answer comes, it's not quite what she expected.

Etinosa Idemudia flanked by Kannywood actor, Sani Danja play

Etinosa Idemudia flanked by Kannywood actor, Sani Danja

It was directed by Charles Uwagbai (Brother Jekwu, Esohe, The Ghost and the Tout). The Washerman was released in cinemas nationwide on Friday, August 31, 2018 and has since been accumulating great feedbacks from its viewers and gone on to become in just a few days of its release the top ranking most watched movie of the weekend

