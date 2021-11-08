The true meaning behind Disney and Pixar's ‘soul’

After nailing an audition to be a member of prominent jazz singer ‘Dorothea’(Angela Bassett), Joe’s overexcitement sees him transported from the world of the living to a temporary place for the dead called the great beyond’. Although he is quick to devise an exit, Joe lands in another metaphysical realm, ‘great before’; here, new souls exist before they are assigned to earth as newborns. In the ‘great before’, the character and attributes are to be determined before entering the world, among many things required before leaving for the earth, is the ‘spark’, which is the core of SOUL’s message.

Pulse Nigeria

Joe Gardener must mentor ‘22’(Tina Fey), an energetic young soul to discover hers. 22, determined to fail, the program strikes a deal with Joe, desperate to return to earth to fulfil his career. Their adventure leads them through various challenges that make them bond together in ways more than an apprentice and a student of life. Finally, the pair make it to earth, but the simple plan goes astray.

While navigating the bustling city of modern-day New York, both characters’ arcs evolve through the plot; 22 decides life as a human isn’t so bad after all, and Joe understands that there is more to the human experience than chasing ambitions.

‘SOUL’ is one touching, inspiring, heart-warming, must-watch, thought-provoking, feel-good, uplifting, emotional, inspirational and unique film that incorporates sound components of black culture; Jazz music heralding the Afro-American lifestyle while also maintaining a universal appeal. Perhaps this might be a new style of production and storytelling we will see more of from Disney following 2017s COCO.

Although SOUL’s exploration of the metaphysical world is not done to complete accuracy, it is produced competently to serve as a potent reminder that life truly is a precious gift.

---

Israel Olorunnisola is a freelance creative. When he is not writing about Film, Music, TV or Pop culture he is telling stories on Wattpad.

-----